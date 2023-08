March 4, 1961 - July 27, 2023

Kenneth Michael Klein, 62 of Saint Cloud, passed away at CentraCare-Saint Benedict’s Community on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Services will be held at Daniel Funeral Home, 1010 2nd St. N, Saint Cloud, on Friday, August 4, 2023, 11 a.m. with a visitation for the public from 10-11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home.