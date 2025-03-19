Kenneth “Kenny” J. Sandberg, 80, Princeton

August 10, 1944 - March 18, 2025

Kenneth “Kenny” J. Sandberg, age 80 of Princeton, MN, passed away on March 18, 2025, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Kenneth “Kenny” Sandberg was born to Jerome and Eleanor (Trunk) Sandberg on August 10, 1944, in Princeton. He grew up in the Princeton area and graduated from Princeton High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sharon “Shari” Wicktor. They were married on August 26, 1967, in Princeton. Kenny served in the National Guard. He drove truck for Wayne Transport in Milaca and later worked as a groundskeeper for the Elk River Public Schools. His faith was very important to him, and he was a lifelong member of Christ Our Light. Kenny enjoyed woodworking, reading, tending to his yard, driving his skid-steer, golfing, and traveling all over with Shari.

Kenny is survived by his siblings, Jerome “Jerry” (Phyllis) Sandberg of Princeton, MaryEllen (Myron) Erickson of Roseau, Thomas (Ida) Sandberg of Princeton, and Julie Rich of Shoreview; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shari in 2022; and brother-in-law, Brian Rich.