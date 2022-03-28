Kenneth “Ken” W. Majerus, 69, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1952 - March 27, 2022

attachment-Ken Majerus loading...

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kenneth “Ken” W. Majerus, age 69, who passed away Sunday at his home. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Ken was born May 3, 1952 in Sauk Centre to Herbert & Ida (Steinhoff) Majerus. He married Judith Morgan on May 1, 1976 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ken honorably served our country in the Army Reserves. He worked for Steve Hoffman Concrete for many years, and also worked for Winkelman Construction, Landy Packing, and as a cook for Sandy’s. Ken was a member of Waite Park American Legion Post #428. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, four wheeling, country music, and playing cards. Ken was a hard worker who never missed a day of work. He would do anything for anyone.

Ken is survived by his wife, Judy of Sauk Rapids; son and daughters, Eric (Vickie) Majerus of Sartell, Amy (Michael) Arseneau of Sauk Rapids, and Joy (Jeremy) Weber of Rice; sisters and brother, Marlys Martin of St. Cloud, Lorraine (Kenny) Faber of Watkins, and Mel (Elaine) Majerus of Sartell; grandchildren, Cameron, Zachery, Darrion, Kenzi, Allan, Andrew, Ethan, and Lexi; and one great grandchild on the way. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Utecht; and nephew, Craig Faber.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice, especially Julie for all the wonderful care.