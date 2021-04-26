Kenneth Herman Amdall, 95, Naperville, IL

June 29, 1925 - April 23, 2021

Kenneth Herman Amdall, age 95 of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021, at home after a brief illness. Kenneth’s earthly body is returning to his childhood home in Princeton, MN, where a private family burial will be held on May 7, 2021, at Oak Knoll Cemetery.

Kenneth was born to Herman and Lucille (Krelberg) Amdall on June 29, 1925, in Princeton. He grew up on three different farms near Princeton. Kenneth attended the University of Minnesota for one year beginning July 1943 and then transferred to University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, where he graduated with a Civil Engineering Degree in March 1946 at the age of 20. This was two years and eight months after graduating from high school, since he went to school year-round with the Navy. Kenneth completed a short tour on the destroyer U.S. Columbia with the Navy in the North Atlantic and was honorably discharged in July 1946. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Marie Umbehocker on July 27, 1946. Betty passed away peacefully on April 14, 2015. They enjoyed 68 years together, traveled the world, and lived in over 30 locations including: Caracas, Venezuela; Fort Dodge, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; and, since 1977, Naperville, Illinois. They were always ready to travel and to meet new people. Kenneth and Betty enjoyed an annual fishing trip to Minnesota, played bridge several times each month, and enjoyed square dancing.

Kenneth’s first career was for 14 years as a seismologist exploring for oil at 30+ locations within the United States and six years in Venezuela. His second career was for 28 years as an engineer, becoming the paper mill technical expert with United States Gypsum. After Kenneth retired from U.S.G. in 1988, Betty and Kenneth explored the option of relocating, but decided that Naperville, IL, offered the best opportunities. He decided to pursue a law career, passed the Illinois Bar Exam, and practiced law working as a lawyer from his home in Naperville for 26 years.

Kenneth has had the privilege of sharing the past several years with his friend, Helen Zenisek, who survives him and lives in Lockport, IL.

Kenneth is survived by two children, John (Sharon) Amdall and Eileen (Asimios) Malliakos; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Malliakos and Christina (Joshua Knepper) Malliakos. Preceding him in death are his parents; and one brother, Roger Amdall.

In lieu of flowers, please join with us in supporting the Amdall Room at the Mille Lacs County Historical Society in Princeton, MN.