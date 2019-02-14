Kenneth Freese, 69, Oak Park

August 12, 1949 - February 10, 2019

Kenneth Freese age 69 of Oak Park passed away on February 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2018 at Ronneby Lutheran Church, Ronneby, Minnesota. Rev. Barbara Peterson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Private burial will take place at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Kenneth Freese was born on August 12, 1949 in Minot, North Dakota to Melvin and Margaret (Rau) Freese. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He managed the Royalton and Nelson creamery for several years. Ken enjoyed wood working and made decorative wooden fish. Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Freese, Oak Park and sons and daughter; Jeremy, Royalton, Ken Jr., Sauk Rapids and Tina Green of Sauk Rapids, brothers; Keith (Dinah), Oak Park; Terry (Tomsie), Backus and Gordon (Kathy), Sartell and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin and brother, Larry.