Kenneth D. Palmer, 46, Becker

February 9, 1975 - December 15, 2021

Visitation will be 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ken Palmer, 46 of Becker who passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with his family by his side.

Ken was born on February 9, 1975 in Cloquet, MN to Gary and Linda (Grindle) Palmer. He married Marla Sternberg and they later divorced. Ken worked at Federal Cartridge in Anoka as a Machine Adjuster for over 25 years. He was hardworking, funny and had a sarcastic sense of humor. Ken was most proud of his sons and his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Ken will be remembered for always putting others before himself and being able to help out or fix anything.

Survivors include his parents, Gary and Linda of Sauk Rapids; sons, Braydon and Tanner of Becker; step-son, Christopher Bakeoven; girlfriend, Tammy Koenig of Becker and her son, Mathew (Emily) Whistler; sister, Kelly (Paul) Larson of Carlton; niece, Tiara Larson; nephew, Joey Larson; and great niece, Oaklynn.