Kenneth A. Frank, 72, Cold Spring

October 26, 1949 - April 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday April 22, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Kenneth A. Frank age 72, who died Monday, at home surrounded by his family. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Thursday and Noon-1:15 p.m. Friday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Ken was born in St. Cloud, MN to Dominic and Susan (Liesch) Frank. He married Mary Maurer on May 20, 1972, in St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls, MN. Ken served in the U.S. Army.

Ken grew up on a farm near St. Nicholas. He worked at Cold Spring Granite Company for over 40 years. Ken was a proud supporter of the American Red Cross Blood Drives. He loved playing cards, getting together with family and friends, deer hunting, nature, and attending his grandchildren’s events.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Deb (Brian Greiman), Jean (Jeff) Kaproth, Lisa, Tracy (Jeff) Lutgen, Janelle (Jeremy) Christensen, Todd, Amy (Brad) Person; grandchildren, Nathan, Wyatt, Marshall, Keagan, Brody, Charlotte, Lincoln, Sawyer, Beau, Dexter, Elise, Dominik, Harrison, Harper; siblings, Elmer (Marion), Kathy (Vern) Beuning, Tom (Susan); sister-in-law, Jane Frank.

He is preceded in death by parents; sister, Theresa Dufner and brother, Harry.