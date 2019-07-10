Kendall Thinks Legalizing Marijuana Wouldn’t be Good [PODCAST]

The Minnesota state legislature decided not to talk about the possible legalization of marijuana during the 2019 legislative session but they left the door open to possible bring that topic back up during the 2020 session. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She says states that have legalized marijuana are re-thinking that decision and she feels it will lead to too many drug users, and will hurt families. Listen to my conversation with Janelle about that and more.

Janelle has lost 3 lawyers in her office to become judges. She says that this reflects positively on her office. She is hiring. Janelle also discussed crime numbers including domestic and human trafficking cases.

Janelle Kendall joins me monthly on WJON.