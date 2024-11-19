Ken Schindele, 76, Cold Spring

November 14, 1948 - November 16, 2024

Ken Schindele, age 76, passed away on November 16, 2024, at his home with family by his side following a courageous 1-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). While his disease caused great hardship and suffering, he accepted his diagnosis and repeatedly stated “You play the hand you’re dealt.”

Ken was born November 14, 1948, in Richmond MN the son of Tony and Rose (Haag) Schindele. He grew up on the family farm in Eden Valley and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1966. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed two tours overseas including 15 months in Germany assigned to the 79th Engineering Battalion and 12 months in Vietnam assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade.

After returning home, he married Laurie Ruprecht on June 27, 1970, in Assumption Church in Eden Valley, MN. Ken worked at Cold Spring Granite for 38 years, retiring as Production Manager in 2008. He then worked part time for 6 years at Tom Kraemer Inc. until Laurie’s retirement and together they traveled extensively visiting all 50 states enjoying the outdoors (especially the National Parks) and spending their winters in southern states. He enjoyed bowling, softball, playing cards, football, Nascar, collecting seashells and maintaining his outdoor landscape gardens. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his amazing work ethic and willingness to help others with projects. Whenever helping others, you could always find his “famous” red toolbox. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Ken was a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Legion Post 455 and St. Boniface Church.

Ken is survived by his wife of 54 years, Laurie; children, Becky Schindele, Brad (Amanda) Schindele and Carrie (Jason) Vant; grandchildren Taylor, Alexis (Jordan), Morgan (Chase), Dawson, Sienna, Kayden, Nolan and Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Rose, brother Bill, infant brother John, infant son Craig and grandson Austin.

The family would like to give a special thanks to VA Medical staff, CentraCare Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the care and comfort they provided him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. The visitation will be from Noon-2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date.