Kelly’s Grilled Brat & Burger Veggie Soup

GRILLY GOODNESS IN A BOWL

Sometimes you just have to try something new. With me...that's just about everyday in the kitchen. This is one of the best things I've made this year...and it's good for us!

INGREDIENTS

1 pound hamburger or chopped up grilled hamburgers

1 package Lipton Onion soup mix

2 pre grilled brats or italian sausage

1 large yellow onion chopped

1 head of cabbage chopped

1 small bag of carrots..I used sliced carrots

Beef Bouillon cubes 8

8 cups of water

Optional: grilled veggies

DIRECTIONS

Bring 8 cups of water with 8 beef bouillon cubes to a boil. While water is boiling, chop up existing burgers from last night's grill, and/or fry up some hamburger and add a packet of Lipton Onion soup mix. If you are planning on grilling hamburgers tonight, add the soup mix to the burgers before you grill them, and then make this soup for tomorrow night. Take brats or Italian Sausage and cut up into small pieces. add to the hamburger.

While meat is cooking, continue to cut up 1 large onion, 1 cabbage, and 1-2 cups of carrots and add to boiling water. Also add a bag of riced cauliflower...about 2 cups..It's really all up to you.

Then chop up last nights remaining veggies if you had some on the grill.. I added grilled onions, pepper, and zucchini and added it to the meat mixture and stirred it all up.

Take your meat mixture and add it to the pot of boiling broth. Cook on low to medium heat for about 45 minutes or until veggies are tender. This is SO good! and healthy for you too! I hope you like it! Don't forget to freeze it if you can't finish the whole pot in a couple days!

A quick, easy meal for the whole family...In a bowl.