Kelly A. Malquist, 58, St. Cloud

October 19, 1964 - October 12, 2023

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Love of Christ Church in St. Cloud for Kelly Ann Malquist, 58, who passed away Thursday, October 12th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Wednesday and lunch will follow the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kelly Ann was born on October 19, 1964 in Saint Paul, MN. She graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1983.She married Kevin Malquist on February 14, 1987. Kelly worked as a Pharmacy Technician at the VA Medical Center where she served veterans for thirty-four years. She was a member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church for two decades where she was involved with many volunteer opportunities, like serving meals to the homeless during church of the week. She also loved to volunteer at Anna Marie’s Alliance to serve food and do crafts with the children.

Kelly loved camping and spending time at the lake. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, reading, bird watching and her pets. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she was looking forward to spending much more time with them when she retired at the end of this month.

Kelly is survived by her husband of 36 years Kevin, children Anne (Luke) Senger of Sauk Rapids, John (Steph) Malquist of Council Bluffs, IA; grandchildren Otto, Eva, Teddy Senger and Aiden Wobbema; brother Bill Thomas (Geri) of Pine River, MN., nephew and nieces, Ben, Abbie and Katie Thomas. She is preceded in death by her parents Myron and Dolores (Reginek) Thomas.