Keith H. Maurer, 94, St. Cloud

November 15, 1924 - November 21, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Friday, November 30, 2018 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, for Keith H. Maurer, age 94 who passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Jose Edayadiyil, VC, will officiate. The burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30AM - 11AM on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Keith was born on November 15, 1924 in Mayhew Lake to Leo and Edna (Boos) Maurer. He proudly served in the United States Naval Service as a signalman during WWII in four theatres. Keith married Jeanette (Legatt) Maurer at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud on February 15, 1947. He was employed as an insurance agent for MSI and was a Stearns County Commissioner for 28 years. Keith was a historian, and as an engaging storyteller he enjoyed sharing stories of his experiences living his long life in St. Cloud. He earned the Zapp Historian Award for being instrumental in building the Stearns History Museum. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Cloud Legion and the St. Cloud VFW.

Keith shared his love of nature and the outdoors with his children and grandchildren by including them on adventures of hunting, fishing and blueberry picking. He and Jeanette made several trips to Alaska where they camped and fished, returning home with boxes of jars of salmon they preserved. Keith was gifted with a beautiful tenor voice, a quick sense of humor and a prideful appreciation for his family. Having his family around him the last few weeks was all that mattered.

Keith is survived by his children, Suzanne (Bob) Boerbon, Maureen (Tom) Jovanovich, Karen (Barney) Rieck, Kevin (Linda), Bob, Bill (Therese), Mary (Jim) Eilers, Carol McEvoy (Brad), Keith (Rosaland), Julie Ward, Mike (Lisa); 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two soon to be born.

Preceding Keith in death are his parents; wife, Jeanette (March 23, 2010); siblings, Harold, Yvette, Sr. Sylvia (Marjorie) Maurer; and grandson, Scott Boerbon.

The family thanks Trisha, Keith’s home visiting nurse from the VA, the staffs at Benedict Court, Short Stay Care and CentraCare Hospice and special friends, Clarence and Joanne. Your care was dedicated and compassionate.

In lieu of flowers we request memorials be given to the Stearns History Museum.