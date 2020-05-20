Keith G. Bjorklund, 62, Sauk Rapids

March 19, 1958 - May 20, 2020

A private memorial service will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Keith G. Bjorklund, 62 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Keith Glen Bjorklund was born on March 19, 1958 in St. Cloud to Charles and Melba (Ness) Bjorklund. He grew up in the Sauk Rapids area and spent most of his life there. Keith married Cathryn Cheshier on July 29, 2000 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He served his country in the United States Army and continued service to his fellow community and comrades at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 37 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and had a strong faith. Keith loved spending time in the great outdoors, Taxidermy, hunting, fishing, camping, swimming and so much more. He was a wonderful cook, making sausage, smoking turkeys, gardening and canning and loved to work with his hands. He was truly the salt of the earth, a wonderful father and grandfather, was loving, generous, and had a great sense of humor. Keith was proud of his accomplishments in life. He fought with dignity during his battle with cancer. Keith will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Cathryn of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Chantal of St. Paul, Amanda (Corey) Krejce of Woodbury and Meghan (Brent) Johnson of Hastings; grandchildren, Lyla, Wyatt, Sylas, Mylo, Grace, Lucy, Max and Emily; dogs, Khloe and Binnie; brother, Ron (Lori) of Sartell; and sister, Lynn (Jeff) Snyder of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steven.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or CFCsyndrome.org in honor of his grandson, Wyatt.