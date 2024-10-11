Keith Alvin Kennedy, 88, St. Cloud

November 12, 1935 – October 7th, 2024

Keith Alvin Kennedy was born on November 12, 1935 to Fred and Muriel Kennedy in Hastings, Nebraska. Upon completing high school, Keith joined the United States Marine Corps in 1953, serving as a Sargent and was honorably discharged in 1956. Keith met the love of his life, Vonetta Chandler, and they married on June 21, 1959 in Springfield, CO. He went on to extend his education, acquiring his PhD. Keith was a chemistry professor at Saint Cloud State University for 31 years. He was a proud member of the Freemasons and was involved in Shriners Go-Karts for 30 years. Keith was elected as Worthy Grand Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was known to be humorous, loyal, and devoted to his family.

Keith was preceded in death by his beloved wife; parents; brothers, Jack, Ross, and Jim; sisters, Imogene, Maureen, Joyce, and Aloya.

He is survived by his son, Steven (Ann); daughters, Cynthia and Shannon Kennedy; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.