Eight Kayakers Safe After Being Stranded on the Sauk River

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A group of kayakers had to be rescued from the Sauk River on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 12:45 p.m. reporting eight stranded kayakers near County Road 139 in Rockville.

The group had launched from Eagle Park in Rockville but quickly encountered several areas of low-hanging trees in the water.

The group was able to make its way to shore but had to be recovered by the Rockville Fire Department, DNR, and Stearns County Water Patrol.

No one was hurt, but two kayaks were lost down river.

