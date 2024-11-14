August 18, 1970 - November 8, 2024

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Kay Hankins, 54, of Normal IL, who passed away with her family by her side on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

Kay was born on August 18, 1970, in Cold Spring, Minn. to Norbert and Rose Schmitt. Kay married Tom Hankins on October 2, 1999, at Funks Grove Church. Kay worked as an RN for 20 plus years at BroMenn Healthcare and finally the Community Cancer Center.

Kay was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in December of 2003. Kay led the local Bloomington-Normal MS support group for a number of years and provided support to those newly diagnosed. Kay was also instrumental in helping develop the MOVE MS exercise program. In her spare time, Kay was a Mary Kay Consultant for a number of years and enjoyed camping and visiting family.

Kay is survived by her spouse, Tom; mother, Rose; and six siblings, Jeff, Scott (Denise), Steve (Macky), Kurt (Jennifer), Sheila (Kevin) Myllykangas, Ryan (Meghan); and 14 nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, Norbert Schmitt; and the family basset hound, Buford.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carle BroMenn for all the care during these last few years as she fought the MS symptoms until the very end. Another note of thanks to Carriage Crossing and Goldwater Care as well. A special thanks to Carle BroMenn hospice on her final journey.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Carle BroMenn Hospice.