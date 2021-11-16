Kay Louise Basch (Larson-Vance), 79, St. Cloud

September 10, 1942 - November 10, 2021

Kay Loiuse Basch (Larson-Vance), 79, of St. Cloud, Minnesota died Wednesday, October 10, 2021 at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud from natural causes.

Kay Louise Basch was born September 10, 1942 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Kalmer and Evelyn (Enstad) Larson. Kay grew up in Fergus Falls and her best memories were spending summers on Otter Tail Lake, water skiing at the family cabin, skating on the Lake Alice ice rink in front of their house and spending time at the family store, Arneson Larson.

Kay graduated from Fergus Falls High School, class of 1960. She played clarinet for the concert and marching band and worked as a Candy Striper for Lake Regions Hospital. Kay attended Bemidji State University where she was Homecoming Queen and completed her college education at St. Cloud State University.

Kay married Dale Vance in 1962 and raised three children, Guy, Chris and Kevin in Annandale, Minnesota. The couple later divorced and she moved to St. Cloud in 1976. Kay worked for Midwest Vision Centers until her retirement. Kay married Charlie Basch of St. Cloud, MN in 1988 and were still married at the time of her death.

Kay is survived by her Husband, Charlie Basch, ex-husband Dale Vance, children Guy (Diane); Chris (Yvette); Kevin Vance, grand children: Elena Vance, Jacob Vance, and Nicholas Vance as well as her sister, Jeanne Vigen and beloved aunt, Gertrude Larson, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.