November 1, 1958 - February 14, 2026

Mass of Chrisian burial will be 11AM Friday, February 27, 2026 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Kathy Thooft, 67 of Big Lake who died on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Cura of Monticello. Rev. Mike Kellogg will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church in Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Kathy was born November 1, 1958 in Brooklyn Park to Jay “Mike” & Elizabeth “Betty” (Brodtmann) Krone. She married Lester Thooft on August 11, 1979 in Brooklyn Park. Kathy was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. She was very creative and loved art work. She liked to cook and bake for her family and loved to have fun; playing cards, dancing and listening to music.

She is survived by her husband, Lester of Big Lake; children, Crystal (Mark) Simon of Hammond, WI; Justin (Stacy) Thooft of Dell Rapids, SD; grandchildren, Harper Thooft and James Simon, siblings, Ken Krone of Duluth; Patty Krone of Hamilton, OH; Terry Inman of Hamilton, OH; Debbie Schmitz of Ramsey; Jenny Peterson of Medina.

She is preceded in death by her parents.