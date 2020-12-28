Kathy (Kay) Vouk, 77, St. Joseph

February 12, 1943 - December 22, 2020

Kathy (Kay) Vouk, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 22 at 7:35 pm with her adoring husband by her side.

She was born in St. Cloud to John & Martha (Justin) Schumer on February 12th, 1943. She completed elementary school in St. Stephen, District 130 and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1961. She lived in St. Stephen for most of her life, moving to St. Joseph with her husband in August of 2019. She worked at Minoco Lens Company in St. Stephen until September, 1964. She married Jim Vouk in St. Stephen on October 12th, 1963. She was a full-time homemaker, day-care provider, gardener, cake decorator and an amazing cook and baker, being well known for her Christmas and chocolate chip cookies, rhubarb crisp and lemon meringue “angel” pie. She was a wonderful wife and a kind, caring and compassionate mother to her 10 children. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and past member of the Christian Mothers. She had a strong faith, with a special devotion to our blessed Mother and to St. Therese of Lisieux. She enjoyed playing bingo, 500 card games and trips to the casino. She loved listening to old time music on KASM and watching Mollie B Polka Party. She enjoyed embroidery, growing her flowers and plants, decorating the front of her house, but, above all, she cherished her time spent with her friends and family, especially her children & grand-children.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years; loving children, Frank (Lisa), St. Stephen; Jackie Lee, St. Cloud; Andy (Tammy), Boise, ID; Gerise (Steve) Thompson, Minneapolis; Jason (Kirsten),Waite Park; Jill (Jeff) Drown, Clearwater; Alison (Luan) Tran, St. Joseph; James, St. Cloud and Molly of Annandale; 26 grand-children, and 10 great-grand-children. She is also survived by brothers Joe and Jim (Marilyn) Schumer; sisters, S.Mary Schumer, OSB; Barbara (Dave) Loehlein, Cinthia Anderson, Ruth (George) Botbyl, and Ramona (Al) Fisher and many nieces and nephews who will hold her memory dear. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Lucy; son, Michael; son-in-law, Brian Lee; brothers, John, Terry and Emmett.

The family thanks the staff at Serenity Place on 7th who provided Kathy with loving care and comfort through-out her time living there, especially in the last weeks and months. The family also thanks Moments Hospice for their care.

Kathleen’s funeral will be held at a later date when all those who loved and cared for her can be together to celebrate her life. Memorials are preferred.