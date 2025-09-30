March 24, 1961 - September 26, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Kathryn A. “Kathy” Kampa, age 64, of Sauk Rapids. Kathy passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

She was born to Arnold and Marie (Schepers) Kampa in St. Cloud on March 24, 1961. Kathy was born with Cerebral Palsy and the youngest of five siblings. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School and was married to Ken Duellman.

She was positive, a fighter, and very strong-willed. Kathy never complained and always stated that she was SORRY about bothering people for her cares. She felt they were busy and had other things to do and she would wait her turn before meeting her many needs. Kathy always wanted to help others in any way possible whether it was volunteering or teaching students at St. Cloud State University in the Speech Pathology Program and interns at the Good Shepherd to use the Tobi Dynavox AAC.

Kathy was featured in newspaper and magazines because of her teaching skills.

She had the best smile ever and enjoyed her life.

Kathy leaves behind sister and God mother Roseanne “Rosie” “Don” Ostendorf of Sauk Rapids, Roger Kampa of Sartell, Michael “Mike” (Tami Hawes) Kampa of Chisago City, Ginny (Al) Olmscheid of Sauk Rapids; nieces, nephews and cousins, Wade and Jill Kampa (Ava and Lona), Molly and Jessie (Kampa) Alsaker, Aaron and Becky Olmsheid (Jackson and Bennett).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Marie Kampa; husband, Ken Duellman; and sister-in-law, Patricia (Pat) Kampa.

In honor of Kathy, wear something purple which is her favorite color. Viking attire is accepted.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be forwarded to United Cerebral Palsy and the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids.