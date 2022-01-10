Kathy E. Kollmann, 60, St. Cloud

October 28, 1961 - January 9, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kathy E. Kollmann, age 60, of St. Cloud. Kathy passed away January 9, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will begin after 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Entombment of her urn will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Kathy was born October 28, 1961 in St. Cloud to Ronald and Virginia (Nesges) Danzl. She married Jeff Kollmann on June 19, 1992 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She worked at Nash Finch and Golden Plump in sales and management. She will be remembered for her love of gardening.

Kathy is survived by her husband Jeff, brother Terry (Jo) Nolan of Minneapolis; sisters Debby (Scott) King of Wales, WI, Deanna (Steve) Christenson of Brainerd, Sherry (Marvin) Schmaltz of Brainerd and Shelley Schmaltz of San Jose, CA, many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law Jerry Kollmann of Albany and Dennis (Pamela) Kollmann of Little Falls and sister-in-law Cheryl (Jerry) Metzger of Apple Valley.

Preceding Kathy in death were her parents, two sisters, Victoria Nolan and Cindy Gapinski, and brother Mark Danzl.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.