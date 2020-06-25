Kathryne M. Breseman, 59, St. Michael

August 16, 1960 - June 21, 2020

Kathryne M. Breseman, 59, of St. Michael, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Rogers, MN. Kathy was born August 16, 1960, to Dale and Pat (Riley) Dunham in Minot, ND. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1978. Kathy married Gary Breseman on October 27, 1990, in Princeton. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She worked for the City of Rogers where her bubbly personality and infectious smile will be greatly missed.

She enjoyed softball, walking, yard work, and travel. One of her highlights every year was the annual trip she took with her investment club, the ’78 Conglomerate. What Kathy loved most in her life was being with people, especially her family, and was always giving to others.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Chris (Katie) Powers of Hugo, Jon Powers of Blaine, Corey Breseman of St. Michael, and Jenna Breseman of St. Michael; grandchildren, Victoria and Avery Powers; and her parents, Dale and Pat of Princeton. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. After the service, burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

The service will be live streamed on Trinity’s Facebook page “Trinity Lutheran Church Princeton MN” for those who desire to view the service from home. Church capacity limits and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required for entrance to the church.