Kathryn Ziehl, 86, St. Cloud

November 30, 1936 - September 17, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota for Kathryn Ziehl. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will be officiating. There will be a visitation held at the church one hour prior to the start of Mass.

Kathryn Marie Ziehl, 86, of St. Coud, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2023 at Cherrywood Advanced Living. She was born on November 30, 1936 to Elmer and Agnes (Fleming) Rushenberg in Duluth. April 15, 1956 Kathryn married her beloved Gene Ziehl in Aitkin and then moved to St. Cloud in 1957. They were blessed to have their son, Scott while creating memories in St. Cloud. She worked as a kitchen aide at Madison Elementary for many years. She enjoyed her time at church, as she was a very active member, walking to Mass daily with her best friend Kay, bingo, and occasional trips to the casino. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and of course, everything yellow.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Paula) Ziehl of Clear Lake; Grandchildren, Danielle (Joe) Schmiesing of Clear Lake, John (Nikki) Ziehl (St. Augusta); Brother, John “Ozzie” Rushenberg (Mission, TX); Great-Grandchildren, Lily and Jack Schmiesing; her greatest best friend, Kay Chmielewski.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Cherrywood who cared for Kae the last five years and to St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided in her final days.