Kathryn “Katie” L. Waletzko, 62, St. Cloud

April 29, 1956 - April 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for Kathryn “Katie” L. Waletzko, age 62, who passed away on Tuesday at her home. Rev. Joe Herzing and Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will concelebrate and burial will be in St. Marcus Catholic Cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in St. Cloud on Thursday.

Katie was born April 29, 1956 to William and Dorothy (Prom) Schoborg in St. Cloud. She married Dale “Ace” Waletzko on February 24, 1979 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Katie was a Registered Nurse and worked at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud and Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center in Sartell until retiring. She liked to stay busy gardening, camping and sewing. She loved her family and especially her grandkids and made them special “grammy jammies”! Her specialty was her caramel rolls and coffee cake. Katie loved to laugh and had a strong faith that she loved to share.

Katie is survived by her husband, Dale “Ace” Waletzko of Clear Lake; children, Rob (Angie) Waletzko of Lisbon, ND, Patrick of Fergus Falls, Rebecca Fratzke of Forest Lake, Andy (Michelle) Waletzko of Kasson; grandchildren, Sheyenne, Kara, Emily and Kristen Waletzko, Madalynn and Rogan Fratzke, Teagan and Isaac and one on the way Waletzko; mother, Dorothy Schoborg of St. Cloud; siblings, Methuria RaShad, Julie Schoborg, Dena (John) Voigt, Louise (Mike) Heim, Susie (Mark) Knowles, Teresa (Lester) Johnson, Pete (Laurel) Schoborg, Matt (Dawna) Schoborg, Agnes (Duane) Dobmeier, Simon (Dawn) Schoborg; sister-in-law, Lori Schoborg; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane (Tom) Torgerson. She was preceded in death by her father, William Schoborg; and brother, Joe.