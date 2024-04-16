Kathleen T. “Kay” Graham, 94, St. Cloud

November 22, 1929 - April 12, 2024

Kathleen T. “Kay” Graham died on April 12, 2024, at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. She was born on November 22, 1929, in St. Cloud to Jerome R. and Cecilia (Murphy) Spiering. Kay graduated from St. Mary’s Grade School and Cathedral High School. On January 17, 1953, she married Floyd Graham at Holy Angels Catholic Church. While raising her children, she served as a Camp Fire Girls Leader and as an election judge. Kay worked with her husband at Floyd Graham Studio and later at Southway Greenhouse and Floral.

She is survived by her five daughters: Peggy Graham Ferguson, Becky Graham, Julie Graham (Bruce), Wendy Jehoich (Randy) and Jennie Graham. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Paul Jones; and sister-in-law, Bets Spiering.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd in 2022; daughter, Amy Graham-Jones on April 16, 2024; and siblings, Mary Schneider, Richard J. and Donald Spiering.

Kay’s body has been donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Lower Church, in St. Cloud. Burial will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.