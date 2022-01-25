Kathleen “Kay” Mary Voegtle, 90, Pierz

August 1, 1931 - January 23, 2022

Kathleen "Kay" Mary Voegtle, 90 year old resident of Pierz, MN died Sunday, January 23 at Horizon Health in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 29 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery. A parish prayer will be said at 6:00 P.M. on Friday.

The family request those attending the visitation to please wear a mask. A mask will be required at the church for the Visitation and Mass.