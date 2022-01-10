September 7, 1938 - January 8, 2022

Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on September 7, 1938, to Florence and Andrew Neutzling (one of twelve children), Kathleen “Katie” Wimmer (Neutzling) gained her angel wings on January 8, 2022.

A successful business woman and community member, Katie was first and foremost a loving wife to William “Bill” Wimmer, her husband of 60 wonderful years, a devoted mother to their four children Willie (Sarah), Wendy Spencer, Michelle (Mark) Tentis and Pat (Diane), grandmother to their nine grandchildren, Jimmy, Joey, Zach, Leah, Brooke, Jennifer, Sally, Jake and Ben and great-grandmother to Stella as well as a loyal friend to many. Her favorite moments were those spent with family and friends.

It brought Katie great joy to plan fun family times and to shower her grandchildren with gifts and homemade treats, making everyone feel special and creating many happy memories. Katie loved to entertain. Whether at home in Anoka or later on Pearl Lake or in one of their favorite sunny spots in Hawaii or Florida, there was always great food, laughter and fun. She and Bill cherished those times with friends, many of whom are lifelong friends.

Always the caregiver, Katie never hesitated to lend a helping hand in ways big and small, and she was often the one to care for elderly or ill family and friends. Generous and compassionate, she touched the lives of countless individuals and brightened their days with her love and care. She will be missed by many.

The family will hold a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: St. Cloud Cathedral https://cathedralcrusaders.org/give/ or the Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids https://poorclares.stcdio.org/.