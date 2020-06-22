Kathleen “Kathy” A. Soderholm, 62, Zimmerman

November 7, 1957 - June 18, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, for Kathy Soderholm, who died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home following a seven-year battle with cancer. The gathering will be at 3:00 PM at 8650 285th Ave. NW, Zimmerman.

Kathleen Ann Haas, was born November 7, 1957, to Victor and Darlene (Myers) Haas. She grew up the oldest of eight and was a farm girl, through and through. Kathy was “mother hen” to all her siblings as well as to the entire neighborhood! The Haas family was very close, but included everyone who needed a family.

She caught the eye of Bob Soderholm when she was only 15, and he knew right away that he wanted to impress her. Not being a fan of horses himself but knowing how important they were to Kathy; Bob bought a horse so he could ride with her. The high school sweethearts married on March 5, 1977, and built their first house just a half mile from her parents. They began their family, adding Becky and then Andrew. Bob and Kathy loved to travel and spent many days snowmobiling, camping, and visiting with family. They made experiencing adventure and making memories a top priority. They waterskied every night in the summer, even in the rain, and loved to water her kids and all the neighborhood kids as they took their turn skiing.

Kathy’s faith was extremely important to her, and she lived that faith out by selflessly giving to anyone in need. She was the caretaker in the neighborhood, not only of children but of the elderly. She was known to bring meals to those in need way before there was a thing called Meals on Wheels. Every holiday gathering was held at her home and after the big family meal, the neighbors were invited for games and more memory-making.

She was an extremely strong woman, not surprising everyone who knew her that she was not afraid to die. She knew exactly where she was going in her afterlife. This seven-year journey has been incredibly hard, but her faith in God gave her the peace to live each day to the fullest.

Kathy will be deeply missed by her husband, Bob; daughter, Becky (Ryan) Wilson; son, Andy Soderholm; grandchildren, Thomas, Rosie, Jaydon, Ady, Brantly, and Andrik; mother, Darlene Haas; siblings, Arlene Mitchell, Lisa (Joe) Teague, Mike (Michelle) Haas, MaryKay Haas, Greg (Kathy) Haas, Kim Haas, and Kristy Wredberg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vic Haas in August 2019; the first of her siblings, Baby Girl Haas; along with many grandparents and great-grandparents.