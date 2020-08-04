Kathleen “Kathy” A. Rosa, 81, Sauk Rapids

July 22, 1939 - August 3, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen “Kathy” A. Rosa who passed away Monday at The Gardens at Foley. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Kathy was born July 22, 1939 on her family farm in Sauk Rapids to Paul & Anna (Otremba) Maier. She married Lloyd Rosa on April 24, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and together, raised seven wonderful children. Kathy lived all of her life in Sauk Rapids and worked at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. She also worked alongside her husband on the family farm and worked tirelessly, to care for her special daughter, Teresa. Kathy and her family also had large gardens and would sell fresh produce in the summer and fall. She was known to many as the “Pickle Lady”. Kathy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was involved in 4-H, both in her youth and as a Leader, Mission Club, and NFO. Along with her strong work ethic, she also loved to have a little fun, dancing, playing cards, casinos, and taking trips. Kathy was a hardworking woman who was very active and social. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family.

Kathy is survived her daughters and sons, Deborah (Kevin) Traut of Opole, Teresa Rosa of Sauk Rapids, Lora Rosa of Sartell, Deanna Rosa (Rollie Hogrefe) of Sauk Rapids, Paul (Tonya) Rosa of Sauk Rapids, David Rosa of Sartell, and Tamara (Greg) Dancer of Foley; sisters, Dorothy Schmitz of St. Cloud, Laura Rau of Richfield, Millie Felling of Minneapolis, Sharon (Don) Wieber of Avon and Maxine (Vernon) Goebel of Albany; brothers, Abe (Carol) Maier of Clearwater and Ed (Helen) Maier of Sauk Rapids; brother-in-law, Jerome (Irene) Rosa of Apple Valley; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Kathy was preceded by her parents; husband, Lloyd on May 9, 2008; sister, Alvira Schwinghammer; brother, James; and three infant siblings.