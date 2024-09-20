Kathleen Hanowski, 88, Little Falls

September 29, 1935 - September 20, 2024

Kathleen Hanowski, 88 year old resident of Little Falls passed away September 20 at Highland Senior Living. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM and Thursday from 9:00 - 10:30 AM, all visitation times will be at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A complete notice to follow.