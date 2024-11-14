Kathleen Corrigan, 85, Foley

December 6, 1938 ~ November 9, 2024

attachment-Kathleen Corrigan loading...

Kathleen Corrigan, age 85 of Foley, Minnesota passed away November 9, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, rural Sauk Rapids. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Kathleen Lucille Corrigan was born December 6, 1938 in St. George Township, Benton County, Minnesota to Emmet and Sarah (Tracy) Corrigan. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1957. She worked for Fingerhut for 36 years and lived all of her life in St. George Township. Kathleen enjoyed going to the casino and volunteering at the Foley Nursing Home and was proud of the over 8 gallons of blood she donated. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Lorraine Kremer, Dorothy Fern, Loretta Sturdevant, Leo, Thomas, Margaret Januschka, Clarence and Maurice and Mike.