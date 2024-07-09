Kathleen A. Brennan, 74, Waite Park

August 26, 1949 - July 8, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen A. Brennan, 74 who passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Minden Township at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Kathleen “Kathy” A. Brennan, age 74 of Waite Park, MN passed away peacefully on July 8, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN.

Kathy was born August 26, 1949 to Anthony and Doris (Viehauser) Zenzen in St. Cloud, MN. Early in life she lived in Park Rapids, MN and managed a Bait Shop, raised a family and worked at Itasca State Park. She moved back to the St. Cloud Area in the late 1980’s and married Ken Brennan on September 8, 1990 at Munsinger Gardens. Kathy worked as a Home Health Care Aide and retired in 2012. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and grandfurbabies whenever she had the chance. She loved baking, cooking (especially at deer camp), camping, going on vacations, spending time in her flower gardens, watching baseball, football or anything sports and enjoyed a day on the water fishing. She was a member of the Foley Legion Auxiliary Post 298.

Kathy is survived by her mother Doris, husband Ken, children James (Tamra) Dietman of

Brainerd, MN and Jeffrey Dietman of Park Rapids, MN, grandchildren Haley and Hunter Dietman, brother Rick (Mary) Zenzen, sisters Sandra Kapping, Mary Alkire and Patricia Putz, brother-in-law Doug (Gail) Brennan, sister-in-law Joyce (Rich) Spoden and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, brother Randy, infant daughter Mary Dietman, infant nephew and sister-in-law Sharon Brennan.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Hospice for your outpouring of support during this difficult time.