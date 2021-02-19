Kathaleen M. Lay, 88, Sauk Rapids

June 30, 1932 - February 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date for Kathaleen M. Lay, age 88, who passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kathaleen was born June 30, 1932 in Minden Township to Albert & Roselind (Neumann) Jackels. She married Robert Helget and they later divorced. Kathaleen then married Virgil Lay and he passed away in 2002. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of her life. Kathaleen was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Kathaleen enjoyed fishing and old country music. She was a great story teller, had a great memory, and was strong, witty and funny. Kathaleen was proud of being a nanny and was proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Helget of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Barbara Enger of Wadena, Shirley (Al) Robak of Sartell, Mary Spychala of Bella Vista, AR, Marlis Forcier of Sartell and Julie Berge of Auburn, WA; and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sons, Steven, Robert, Gerald and Michael; and infant sister, Caroline Jackels.