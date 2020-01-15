Karl J. Petters, 83, St. Cloud

June 30, 1936 - January 11, 2020

Mass of a Christian burial will be 2:30 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Saint John’s Abbey in Collegeville for Karl Petters who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church in Collegeville. Burial will be in the Abbey cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Karl Jon Petters of Saint Joseph, Minnesota, was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Henrica (Albers) Petters. Karl graduated from Saint John’s University with a degree in Biology and earned a Masters in Science at Notre Dame in Biochemistry. Karl was married to Karleen May September 1, 1959. Karl was employed by 3M for almost 30 years. He loved Saint John's football, boating on the lake, and golfing with his buddies. Karl loved his wife, was proud of his children, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up.

Karl is survived by his wife, Karleen, and four children: Karl (Michele), William (Sanja), Elizabeth (Jeff), and Ann, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Karl is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

Memorials are preferred to St. John The Baptist Church or St. John’s Abbey, Benediction Education Fund.