August 16, 1944 - January 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Karin C. Dorumsgaard, age 81 years, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2026, at her home in Princeton, MN. A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 30, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 1:00-2:00 PM. A luncheon will follow.

Karin was born on August 16, 1944, in Minneapolis, to Clarine C. (Swanson) and Joseph M. Crepeau. She had three brothers, Roger, Dale, and Ronnie. Karin married her husband of 61 years, Robert A. Dorumsgaard, in 1961. Together they raised three daughters, and she was a loving mother and a devoted homemaker. Karin was a woman who found joy in simple things: her family, her friends, her favorite music, dancing, dining out, or just laughing and being her silly self with the spirit of a teenager. She will be remembered by all whose lives she touched.

Karin was preceded in death by her parents, Clarine and Joseph Crepeau; brothers, Roger and Ronnie Crepeau; her husband, Robert Dorumsgaard; niece, Beth; sister-in-law, Ruthann; and niece, Brianne. She is survived by her three children, Debra (Dean) Penney, Christine Dorumsgaard (Rick Smith), and Jennifer (Mark) Fredrickson; seven grandchildren, Geoffrey Penney (Jenny Bohler-Penney), Chrystal (Andy) Bipes, Calista Penney, Mitchell Penney, Kyle Fredrickson, Ian Fredrickson, and Natalie Fredrickson; five great-grandchildren, Leeam, Declan, Rayne, Atlas, and Alanna; and brother, Dale Crepeau.