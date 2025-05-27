Karen Robinson, 77, Little Falls

September 5, 1947 - May 24, 2025

attachment-Karen Robinson loading...

Karen Robinson, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 24 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 29 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

The burial will be held on Friday, May 30 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow.