Karen M. Gruber, 66, Belgrade

November 30, 1957 – April 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Karen M. Gruber, age 66 of Belgrade. Karen died Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 15 and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, both at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry.

Karen was born on November 30, 1957 to Eileen (Kotschevar) and Jerome L. Lieser and grew up on the family farm near Spring Hill, Minnesota. She was united in marriage on May 26, 1979 to Gary M. Gruber at St. Michael Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Karen and Gary welcomed three daughters into their life- their angel daughter Charlene, Jen and Tina. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Mason, Brock and Karsee Welle and Adley and Kannon Schneider who loved their “Nana” very very much.

Karen was a quiet spirit with a gracious heart. Her love and devotion for her family and friends defined a lifetime of memories for all of us to enjoy. Our only regret is that she was taken too soon.

Karen is survived by her husband, Gary; daughters Jen (Zach) Welle and Tina (Ryan) Schneider, brothers Danny Lieser, Gary (Trudy) Lieser and Mike (Mary) Lieser and sisters Debbie (Randy) Hemmesch, Diane (Leon) Roelike, Mary (Dan) Hopfer, Doris (Michael) Reinke and Jodi Carroll.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her baby daughter Charlene, her brothers Roger and John Lieser, her sister-in-law Michelle “Ma” Lieser and brother-in-law Bill Carroll.