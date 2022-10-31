Karen M. Alkire, 80, Sartell

December 22, 1941 - October 29, 2022

attachment-Karen Alkire loading...

Private family services will be at a later date for Karen M. Alkire, age 80, of Sartell who died Saturday at Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center in Sartell. Entombment will be in Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Karen was born December 22, 1941 in Danville, IL to Ray and Muriel (Cheney) VanCamp. She married John Alkire on May 26, 1968 at St. Paul’s Church in Danville, IL. Karen was a homemaker and lived in Alaska, Seattle and Sioux Falls prior to moving to Sartell in 2016. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, friends and dog, Misha.

Survivors include her sons, Doug (Deb) of Sartell, Tim (Lise) of Poulsbo, WA, Todd (Cheryl) of Dublin, OH, Greg (Jessica) of OH; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; grandchildren, Jason and Ian Alkire.