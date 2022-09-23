Karen L. Inderrieden, 79, Sauk Rapids

May 30, 1943 - September 21, 2022

attachment-Karen Inderrieden loading...

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Karen Inderrienden, 79 who passed away at her home on September 21, 2022. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Karen was born May 30, 1943, in St. Cloud to Dominic and Marie (Fischer) Schloeder. She was united in marriage to Donald Inderrienden on September 26, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Karen worked as a Sewer at Stearns Manufacturing for many years, after staying home with her children when they were young. She enjoyed playing card games, especially 500, going camping, and spending time at the lake. Karen liked to stay busy and always kept a clean and tidy home. She was very proud of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her husband, Don of Sauk Rapids; sons, Todd Inderrienden of Sauk Rapids, Kurt (Zoe) Inderrienden of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Shea and Cy Inderrieden; brother, Julian (Karen) Schloeder of St. Cloud. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Alcuin, and Eugene Schloeder; sisters, Vivian Walz, Julie Bragelman, Mary Walters, and Rita Millard.