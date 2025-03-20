Karen Knutson, 85, St. Cloud

February 27, 1940 - March 12th, 2025

It is with great love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Karen Lucile (Maynard) Knutson on March 12th, 2025, age 85.

Karen was born February 27, 1940, to Harry and Mildred (Badger) Maynard. She grew up in Orono, MN on the Orono golf course where her family built their home. She spent many winters sledding on the hills of the golf course with her sisters and friends.

After graduating from Orono HS in 1958, she continued her education at St. Cloud State University where she earned a teaching degree and met the love of her life Keith Michael Knutson. They were married on August 4, 1963.

They were both passionate educators.

Karen taught at several elementary schools including St. Wendelin, Rockville and Richmond. She loved teaching kindergarten and spent many hours after school correcting papers, cutting out letters and shapes for her beautiful bulletin boards.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved gardening, baking, canning, sewing, quilting, reading, and singing. She loved to sing and perform with Sweet Adelines and at church and was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years.

Summers at Velvet Beach on Pelican Lake were a cherished tradition, and she occasionally joined Keith on exciting dinosaur digs in Wyoming.

Karen was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and always shared the love of Christ and his wisdom with her family to encourage and uplift them in life.

Karen is survived by her 3 children: Peter (Sharon Long) Knutson, Barbara Knutson, Colleen (Tim) Pittman and her 5 grandchildren, Rachael, Megan, Alyssa, Aaron, Carrina and 3 step grandchildren, Audrey, Rachel, and Sam. She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Julian and Vera Knutson, her spouse Keith in 2009, her 2 sisters Marilyn (Bob) Johnston and Jeanette (Donnie) Johnson, brother-in-law Gary Knutson, niece Susan Knutson, and grandnephew Tyler Adams-Plehal.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN on May 2nd, 2025 with the visitation at 10:00 am followed by service at 11:00 am.