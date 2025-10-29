January 2, 1956 - October 25, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 30, 2025 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Karen D. Kiffmeyer, age 69, of St. Cloud who died Saturday after a courageous battle with ALS at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Clear Lake. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Karen was born January 2, 1956 in St. Cloud to Virgil and Audrey (Gibson) Imholte. She married Richard Kiffmeyer on March 31, 1978 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Karen worked as a Medical Lab Technician for St. Cloud Medical Group for over 40 years and lived in the Clear Lake area all of her life. She volunteered for RSVP and the local food shelf. Karen enjoyed sewing, quilting, biking, kayaking and playing the accordion. Her most cherished time was with family and friends, front porch sitting and attending her grandchildren’s events. Karen was happy, caring, positive, loving, determined and strong.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Richard of St. Cloud; daughters, Terra (Jason) Olson of Clear Lake, Breann (Andrew) Goenner of Clear Lake, Krista (Jason) Gleason of St. Cloud; sisters and brother, Kathy (Ed) Ploof of St. Cloud, Ken (Rita) Imholte of Clear Lake, Karla (John) Koenig of Rice, Karyl (Bill) Schepers of Sauk Rapids, Kristy (Mitch) Lynch of Clear Lake and seven grandchildren, Leah, Devin, Addelyn, Nolan, Calvin, Clara and Colton. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to ALS Association, CentraCare Hospice or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.