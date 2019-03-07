Karen K. Nelson, 65, Princeton

December 25, 1953 - March 5, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Karen K. Nelson. Karen passed away peacefully at the Elim Home in Princeton on March 5, 2019, at the age of 65. Pastor Dave Biebighauser will officiate the services. A visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, March 18, 2019, one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery following services.

Karen K. Nelson was born on Christmas Day, 1953, in Minneapolis, to Herman and Eileen (Waller) Kutter. She graduated from Osseo High School and then went on to earn her Associate’s degree in computer programming at Anoka Technical School. She was married to Roger Charles Nelson, with whom she adopted and raised her three children. She was a strong-willed, hardworking, and selfless wife and mother. Karen struggled with her health for most of her life, starting at the age of 16, however, she did not let that break her adventurous spirit. She enjoyed going on family vacations, especially traveling with her husband up north to watch the leaves change colors. She also enjoyed sewing her children’s Halloween costumes, quilting, doing puzzles, and solving Sudoku. Above all else, Karen supported and loved her family and always wore her heart on her sleeve. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Karen is survived by her children, Nathan Nelson of Minneapolis, Cameron Nelson of New Hope, and Jared Nelson of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Cearia Nelson, Jayden Nelson, Adellita Nelson, and Mija Nelson; and siblings, Kelly Kutter of Maple Grove, Kevin Kutter of Conroe, TX, Laynette Faust of Conroe, TX, and TC McRay of Spring, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband of over 46 years, Roger.

Memorials are preferred to the Estate of Karen Nelson.