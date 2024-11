Karen Jean Lenz, 80, Sartell and formerly Morrill

August 12, 1944 - November 12, 2024

Karen Jean Lenz died on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Karen was born August 12, 1944 in Watertown, Minnesota to Ben and Inez (Fabel) Griep. She graduated from Delano High School in 1962. She worked several jobs in Delano and Buffalo area and married David Lenz on October 9, 1965 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Delano. The couple was blessed with 6 kids: Donald 'Bubba', JoAnn, Dale, Jean, Dennis and Doug. They moved to Royalton in 1972 and farmed and raised exotic animals. Karen was involved in 4-H in Wright County and Benton County. She loved to sew and do crafts and made over 7000 cancer awareness hats and also hand embroidered dish towels. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Donald 'Bubba' (Brenda), JoAnn, Dale (Sally), Dennis (Malissa) and Doug (Kelly) as well as 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, a brother, Lloyd and a sister-in-law, Dorathea. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David, great grandson, Rylan and daughter, Jean and a brother, Jerry.