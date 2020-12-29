Karen Elaine Kuklok, 77, Royalton

January 17, 1943 - December 28, 2020

Karen Elaine Kuklok, 77 year old resident of Royalton died Monday, December 28 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 2 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The family ask those attending to respect social distancing and to wear a mask.

Karen Elaine was born January 17th, 1943 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Leo and Lucille (LeBlanc) Bolster. She grew up on the shores of Pierz Fish Lake on what is known today as Bolster Point. Karen attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Fr. Pierz Memorial High School graduating with the class of 1961. After High School she attended Professional Business School in Minneapolis in the dental assistant program. Karen worked as a dental assistant in St. Paul for a year.

She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Roger Kuklok on September 1st, 1962. They were blessed with 5 sons. She and Roger started out their married life in St. Paul then moved to Waseca, MN, St. Cloud, MN and finally settling on Roger’s home farm in Langola township, Benton County in 1972. She was a stay-at-home mother raising her sons and taking care of the household, the farm, and many other things. In 1996 her and Roger moved off the farm and settled in Royalton. When her boys were grown, she worked as a paraprofessional at Royalton Public Schools for 12 years, retiring in 2008.

Karen was a woman of tremendous faith and a devout Catholic, qualities she tried to instill in her children. She attended Mass every Sunday and many weekdays when she could. It was a common sight to see Karen in Holy Trinity Church sitting on the right side about a quarter of the way back, right behind her Mother-in-Law Agnes. She taught religious education for many years at Holy Trinity, was a member of Christian Mothers and the Funeral Committee.

Karen loved being on the farm and spent her time gardening, raising hens and selling the eggs. It was nice to see all the neighbors coming to purchase eggs. She ran the household and the farm extremely efficiently and with precision. The checkbook was always balanced, and the house was always neat, in spite of her boys. Her favorite activities included gardening, picking berries, reading and of course her family.

Karen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger; sons, Joseph (Karen) of Rice, Mark (Suzette) of Owatonna, Paul of Northborough, MA and Benjamin (Barb) of Rice; grandchildren, David, Leo and Cecelia Kuklok and Nicholas and Nathan Kuklok; siblings, Janice (Ronald) Kuklok of Pinehurst, NC, Kenneth (Collette) Bolster, Dassel, MN and brother-in-law James Shaft of Sun Prairie, WI.

She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son David, and her sister Sheryl.

The arrangements for Karen are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Pro-Life or MCCL.