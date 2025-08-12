April 8, 1942 - August 9, 2025

There will be a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Karen Bever, 83, of Long Prairie who passed away at the CentraCare Health, Long Prairie Hospital. Pastor Matt Stacey will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Karen was born on April 8, 1942 to Paul and Elaine (Dusel) Diers in Saint Paul. At a young age, her family moved to St. Francis where she attended school, graduating in 1960. She married Gary Bever on February 15, 1961 in Saint Paul. The couple lived in several Minnesota and Wisconsin communities as well as California and Alaska as they raised their 3 boys. Karen worked as an Administrative Assistant for various companies while Gary had many careers, including food service and Postal delivery. Together they worked as a team making and selling crafts. Gary would build and Karen would paint, decorate or finish the craft, which they would sell at craft shows throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. With a spirit of adventure, both she and her husband sold what they had, retired early and hit the road as full-time RVers spending summers in Alaska and winters in warmer climates. In all the travel a trusted companion, her dog Panda, rarely left her side.

Above all, family was of utmost importance to Karen. She held a special place in her heart for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She did all that she could to remain active in their lives in any way she could. She provided loving support and council as well as firm directions as needed. Undoubtably Karen’s legacy will continue to be the glue that holds together the family she leaves behind.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Missy) Bever of Kenai, AK, Kevin (Laura) Bever of Princeton, MN, and Brian Bever of Long Prairie; her sister Nicole Hanson of Wasilla, AK; four grandchildren Anthony, Logan, Cameron, Derrick and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Gary.