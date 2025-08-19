Drug Task Force Apprehends Willmar Man With A Gun And Meth

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man who had previously shot a gun at police has been arrested again.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says on Monday at about 5:00 a.m., CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force Agents, along with the Willmar Police Department, arrested a wanted fugitive in the City of Willmar.

The 28-year-old Willmar man had recently been released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections custody related to charges stemming from an incident in which shots were fired at a Willmar Police Officer in July 2022.

The man violated his conditions of release, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During his arrest, the man was allegedly in possession of a handgun as well as methamphetamine.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested and was found to have methamphetamine.

Both people are currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

