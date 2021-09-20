Kanaan Asher Joseph, Newborn

September 7, 2021 - September 7, 2021

Kanaan Asher Joseph was born sleeping September 7, 2021, to David and Melody Joseph. He was born at A New Story Birth Center in Milaca, MN. Kanaan weighed 3 lbs, 0 oz and was 15” inches long. He had a full head of hair that was his mommy’s color and his daddy’s texture. David and Melody got to spend some precious moments holding and embracing him after he was born.

Kanaan is survived by his parents, David and Melody; grandparents, Doug and Jarae Joseph and James and Jane Goeden.

Kanaan joins his siblings, Esther and Nehemiah, who were awaiting him in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life for Kanaan will be on Friday, September 24th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at River of Life Church in Cold Spring, MN.