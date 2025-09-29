July 26, 1966 - September 25, 2025

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN for Kam Allen Evenson who passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Rev. David Hinz will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Kam was born on July 26, 1966 in Wells, MN to DuWayne and Mary Lou (Rose) Evenson. He worked in sales selling music, t-shirts, and books. Kam married JoAnn Winkels on September 11, 1999 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He enjoyed music, cars, going to concerts, and sharing those interests with his girls. Kam was kind, caring, loved his family, and was an excellent dad to his daughters and husband to JoAnn.

Kam is survived by his wife JoAnn of St. Cloud; daughters, Jaden, Haley, and Hannah all of St. Cloud; siblings, Yancy (Janel) Evenson of Willmar, Kyle Evenson of Blue Earth, Joni Evenson of Omaha, NE, and Shawn (Diana) Evenson of Minneapolis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents DuWayne and Mary Lou; grandparents; and in-laws, Arlene and George Winkels.

The family asks that you wear your favorite music t-shirt and jeans to the visitation on Friday to honor Kam’s love of music.