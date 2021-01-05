Justin Philip Bakeberg, 38, St. Cloud

April 22, 1982 - January 2, 2021

Memorial services will be private due to Covid 19 on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Justin Philip Bakeberg age 38 of St. Cloud, MN. He died at his home on January 2, 2021. Pastor Chris Davis of First English Lutheran Church of Dorset, MN will officiate. Visitation is also private.

Justin was born on April 22, 1982 in Granite Falls, MN the son of Lynn and Gary Stocker. He grew up on a hobby farm near Avon, MN and graduated from Holdingford High School in 2000. He then attended college for a short time in Crookston, MN, before returning to St. Cloud and working various jobs. He also lived a few years in Walker, MN where he worked with his grandparents at LongBow Golf Club. He currently had been employed at Anderson Crane Company in St. Cloud.

Justin was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and bled purple along-side his father Gary. His daughter Kamryn inherited his passion for the Vikings and this only drew them closer. Many Sunday games were shared with his daughter, better known as Sweet-Pea-McGhee. Their special bond will last forever. Everything he did was to make her smile including attending several WWE events. He had a special bond with the many family Labradors and kittens. He was a wonderful father, a man of calm demeanor, had a great sense of humor and a kind heart.

Justin had extensive experience organizing Fantasy Football Leagues and NCAA Basketball Tournament Brackets with his buddies. He will be remembered for his last- minute rap at his cousin Ashley’s wedding.

He was preceded in death by his grandma Bernadette Stocker.

Justin is survived by; his daughter Kamryn; his parents Lynn and Gary Stocker; two step sisters, Melanie (Steve) Cota, and Sarah (Nicholas) Corrieri; his half-sister Ashley Ross; his grandparents Glenn and Marilyn Bakeberg; two aunts Joan (Erik) Fauskee and Jane Larson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.