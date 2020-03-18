Jury Weighing Case of Deputy Who Shot Suicidal Man

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota jury is deliberating the case of a sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an armed suicidal man in 2018.

Washington County Deputy Brian Krook says he feels horrible about the shooting, but had no choice because his life and the lives of his colleagues were threatened.

Krook testified Tuesday that he felt threatened by 23-year-old Benjamin Evans, even though Evans told officers he wouldn't hurt them. Krook shot Evans on April 12, 2018, after a standoff in which Evans knelt in an intersection for about 40 minutes with a gun to his head.

Krook is charged with manslaughter.